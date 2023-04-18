NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jiffy Lube Multicare centers in Northwest Arkansas are offering 50% off oil changes for hometown heroes on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

The offer is extended to members of the military, veterans, first responders, law enforcement and healthcare workers.

Locations offering the promotion include:

Jiffy Lube of Springdale (881 Oak Grove Road)

Jiffy Lube of Bentonville (1403 SE Eagle Way)

Jiffy Lube of Siloam Springs (3550 US 412)

Jiffy Lube of Fayetteville (1849 North Crossover Road)

Jiffy Lube of Centerton (1812 East Centerton Blvd)

These locations are owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC.

“We appreciate our hometown heroes and their commitment to caring for our community,” Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services, said. “We are here for you. Thank you for being there for us.”

These locations also offer 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.

Jiffy Lube hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.