NWA lakes reaching maximum capacity

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — One of the busiest weekends of the year for local lakes and rivers is coming to a close.

According to the Army Corp of Engineers, this July 4th holiday week was so jam-packed, boaters were turned away.

“It’s been a busy busy holiday time period,” Army Corp of Engineers Chief Landon Thurman said. “We are at maximum capacity right now.”

Due to no additional parking, Chief Thurman said it would be a safety issue to let more boaters in.

“This is one of the busiest holidays we have all year long so we expected everyone coming out,” he said.

As the last day of this holiday approaches, the Corp of Engineers wants you to remember a few things in order to have a fun and safe time out on the lake.

“If you are going to be out there, just make sure you stay hydrated,” Chief Thurman said. “Make sure you know how to swim, please wear a life jacket, and don’t swim alone.”