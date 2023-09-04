ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A law office in Northwest Arkansas is offering free sober rides on Labor Day as part of a new program to help intoxicated people during holidays.

Cottrell Law Office, located at 117 South 2nd Street in Rogers, is offering the promotion.

The office says that participants will need to take a taxi or other ride share service like Uber or Lyft to get home. Riders will pay the fee up front and then get reimbursed for the ride from the law office via PayPal.

Rides must be taken within Rogers or Joplin on an eligible holiday between 5 p.m. on the day of and 10 a.m. the following morning. The deal is valid for a single one-way ride. Maximum reimbursement is $25 and is limited to one per household.

Eligible holidays include:

St. Patrick’s Day

Cinco de Mayo

Independence Day

Labor Day

Halloween

Thanksgiving Eve and Day

New Year’s Eve and Day

Participation in the promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions in 2023.

To get reimbursed, riders must send your receipt a photocopy of a valid driver’s license and a PayPal-associated email address within seven days of an eligible holiday.

Click here for more information.