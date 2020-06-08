NWA leads state in number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas region leads the state in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily.

Governor Asa Hutchinson took time to break down data during today’s news briefing on the cases.

He said 92 cases come from Springdale.

The youngest was 10 months old and the oldest was 72.

The average age is 29.5, which keeps him hopeful that people will successfully recover from the virus.

Looking at the number of cases across the state, Hutchinson said the regions are all at different trend-lines, forcing him and state health leaders to reconsider how they’ll work towards reopening.

“We just want to look at this more thoughtfully take a little bit more time on it so we might stay exactly where we are or we might make adjustments depending on what the data shows,” he said.

Hutchinson said he’s keeping an eye on the recent dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in NWA.