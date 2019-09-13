NWA mail thief sentenced to prison

She was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of 78 felony charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A former mail carrier who stole more than 70 packages and pieces of mail across Northwest Arkansas has been sentenced.

Eleanor Francis Repper, 34, is sentenced to 10 months federal prison for mail theft. Once released, she will spend three years on probation status and will pay nearly $2,000 in fines.

She was arrested in January on suspicion of 73 counts of felony breaking or entering, three counts of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a probable cause affidavit.