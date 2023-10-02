WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man arrested last month for allegedly crashing his car into a house has pleaded not guilty.

Caleb Chavez, 22, was arrested on Sept. 3 and is charged with fleeing, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree battery and theft of property.

During his arraignment on Sept. 26, Chavez pleaded not guilty and a trial date was scheduled for March 25, 2024, in Washington County.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Walmart at 2004 S. Pleasant after some reported that a man, later identified as Chavez, was shoplifting and had fled from asset protection.

Chavez was pursued by police and reportedly accelerated before crashing into a residence at 1302 Watson.

It was later determined that Chavez stole $404.78 worth of property. The damage to the residence was estimated to be over $1,000.