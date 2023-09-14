WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lincoln man accused of raping and grooming a child has pleaded not guilty to all charges and received a trial date.

Quinten Manchie Harvey, 33, was arrested on Aug. 23 and released a day later on a combined $400,000 bond.

Harvey was arrested for two separate cases involving a minor.

In his first case, he’s arrested for two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree with a victim less than 14-years-old. The incidents in this case reportedly took place on or between Feb. 18, 2019, and Feb. 17, 2022.

In the second case Harvey is named in, he’s arrested for one count of rape, one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexually grooming a child. The incidents in this case reportedly took place on or between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Harvey is set to go to trial for both cases on Feb. 26, 2024.