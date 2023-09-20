WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested by Fayetteville police for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Munoz, 36, of Elkins, is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, a Class A felony, and one count of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, a Class Y felony.

If convicted, Munoz could face 10 to 40 years or life for the Class Y felony and six to 30 years for each of the Class A felonies.

Munoz originally was arrested for rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, sexual indecency with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Munoz was released on Aug. 21 after posting a $50,000 bond. He entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment hearing on Sept. 18. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 15, 2024, in Washington County.

A preliminary police report says that in April this year, someone told police that Munoz had sex with a minor in the back of his car in Goshen.

Munoz was questioned in June and reportedly admitted to police that he participated in sexual activity with the victim near Goshen but claimed that nothing happened in Fayetteville.

The victim was interviewed later by the Children’s Safety Center and disclosed that she had multiple sexual encounters with Munoz.

Munoz told police that he had asked the victim to send a video of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He also admitted that the two sent sexually explicit videos to each other, that he furnished the victim with marijuana, that they had sex on five to six separate occasions, and that he purchased a room at Motel 6 with the purpose of engaging in sex.