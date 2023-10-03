BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man accused of stealing a woman’s car and fleeing the courthouse while they were awaiting hearings has pleaded not guilty.

Chase Packwood, 26, was arrested June 5 and is charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of property and possession of firearms by a certain person.

Packwood entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment on Sept. 27. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024.

Packwood and the victim, Sarah Gordon, were both at the Benton County Courthouse for hearings. Court documents say that they did not know each other.

Packwood reportedly took Gordon’s keys from the bench and went to the parking lot, leaving in the victim’s car. Police say that when checking security footage, they observed Packwood take the keys.

Packwood was found later that day and arrested. Deputies found an unloaded revolver and a bag of methamphetamine in the car, which the victim claims were not hers.

“Chase is a convicted felon on active supervision through the State of Arkansas,” court documents said. “Chase has a lengthy criminal history with over 28 arrests. Of those arrests, Chase has 18 prior failure to appears with nine felony failure to appears.”