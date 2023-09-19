Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas man has been arrested for charges related to trafficking hallucinogenic mushrooms and possessing child porn.

Robert Sterling Hanlon, 41, of Pea Ridge, was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine with purpose to deliver, and 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Hanlon was booked into the Benton County jail on Sept. 14.

A probable cause affidavit says that on Aug. 22, detectives at the Rogers Police Department received a tip about an individual who reportedly uploaded child sexual abuse material.

The tip originated from Kik, an application that allows users to create anonymous usernames and chat, as well as share images and videos.

Kik, which first sent the tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, said that a user later identified as Hanlon uploaded 40 video files that contained child porn in June this year.

On Aug. 8, detectives from the Rogers Criminal Investigation Division and members of the FBI human trafficking and child exploitation task force executed a search warrant at Hanlon’s residence.

Hanlon was interviewed and provided passcodes to his personal devices. The Kik application was found on his phone, and it was signed into the account that was mentioned in the tip.

After further searching Hanlon’s phone, officers discovered he was not only participating in the receipt and distribution of the child porn, but that he was also a moderator for at least two group chats on Kik relating to child sexual abuse material.

In one of his messages, Hanlon wrote “This group is intended for appreciating the beauty of youth. Preferred ages 11-15.”

Of the 20 items Hanlon was arrested for, 14 of them are related to children 12 years old or younger. One of the uploads included a child believed to be only two years old being penetrated by an adult.

According to the affidavit, police also discovered multiple narcotics in plain view.

In a room identified as Hanlon’s office, a tall shelf containing suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms in glass jars and plastic baggies was located. The total weight of the mushrooms was around six pounds.

Police also found around 49.7 grams of cocaine, around 2.6 grams of heroin, around 3.9 grams of MDMA, two dosage units of suspected LSD and around 14.8 grams of Adderall.

All drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as 13 devices, were seized from Hanlon’s house.

Hanlon was released on Sept. 16 on a $250,000 bond.