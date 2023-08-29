BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man arrested in an internet sting has pleaded not guilty and requested a mental evaluation.

Fletcher Groseclos, 28, was arrested June 29 for internet stalking of a child after he allegedly attempted to meet up with who he thought was a child but instead was a detective with the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Court documents say that Groseclos planned on picking the user up and taking them back to his residence in Bentonville to have sex with them after messaging with them online for approximately a month.

The user reportedly told Groseclos on multiple occasions that they were a minor.

In one of the messages between Groseclos and the user, he reportedly said “I know it’s really wrong for me to want to have sex with you. And I feel ashamed of it. But I do want that. I feel like if I did it though, even if nothing happened, I still would feel guilty the rest of my life because of how wrong it is. So that’s where my conflict is coming from and for all I know, you could be a cop.”

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13 in Benton County.