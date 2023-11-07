ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Trent Brock was once told by doctors he wouldn’t survive his cancer diagnosis, but he is now two years cancer-free.

Trent is a three-time cancer survivor. He was first diagnosed with cancer while living in New Zealand where doctors gave him less than a year to live until he moved to Northwest Arkansas.

He was immediately seen by oncologists at Highlands Oncology and went from cancer patient to survivor.

During his battle, Trent says he found comfort in the expertise of the staff at Hope Cancer Resources, A Cancer Challenge grantee.

“It’s good to be able to talk to somebody with Hope Cancer Resources because they’re trained to talk to patients with cancer and not just patients, but the family as well,” Trent said.

Trent also raves about the many programs he utilized during his battle, and to this day, through Hope Cancer Resources.

He has taken yoga classes, worked with social workers and gone on different outings with people who are dealing with something similar.

These are the kinds of programs The Cancer Challenge helps fund at Hope Cancer Resources.