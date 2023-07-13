"I'm going to fight and I'm going to win."

Editor’s Note: This story contains images that some readers may find graphic.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a difference of about four inches between the length of Trent Brock’s left leg and his right leg.

A normal shoe next to the one Trent needs to wear for his legs to be even

It’s a defect that resulted from a surgery he had more than four years ago to get rid of a cancer that had invaded his hip bone.

It was 2019 and at the time, he lived in New Zealand where he owned New Zealand Kettle Korn.

Trent’s kettle corn factory











After he had been limping around one of his factories, he decided to go get the pain checked out. He said multiple doctors told him he had a torn butt muscle.

He later went for blood work and then, to his surprise, the hematologist suggested he get an x-ray.

“It’s that cliche that I got the call that changed my life,” Trent said as he remembered learning that he had soft tissue sarcoma.

The cancer progressed so quickly that doctors told Trent he was going to lose his left leg.

“You can imagine I’m totally overwhelmed. I’m all alone. They’re telling me I’m going to die.” Trent Brock

Trent was able to keep his leg, after his family advocated on his behalf from almost 8,000 miles away, but he got off the operating table with a lot less than what he got on with.

“From my spine over, they removed all of the bone, everything… part of my butt muscle, part of my abs, all of my bone. And so the doctor was like, ‘For sure, your left leg will be shorter than your right leg,'” he said.

He left that surgery cancer free, so doctors thought, but with a massive infection.

Trent said doctors had used what looked like a metal wire to attach his left leg bone to his femur which is ultimately what caused the infection.

“It was about four months in the hospital. Sixty days I wasn’t allowed out of bed, and that was really tough,” he continued. “I had about six more surgeries to try to clear it up and clean it up. I just couldn’t get rid of the infection,” said Trent.”

He ended up developing a surgical hernia which he said took about nine months to heal.

On top of all that, a scan revealed that Trent’s cancer had metastasized. It had spread to his lungs and doctors were also convinced it was in his pancreas.

Trent requested a biopsy to be sure, but he said doctors told him there wasn’t time, so into surgery he went.

As it turns out, the cancer hadn’t yet spread to his pancreas. What doctors saw on the scan was actually a blood clot.

“They removed half my pancreas and spleen, compromised my health, my entire life remaining here on Earth and basically, what they did is tried to spin it on me and say, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have cancer,'” he said.

The cancer did ultimately spread to his pancreas, but because of the previous error made by his pancreatic doctor, this time he demanded a biopsy. He got one and then waited and waited for the results.

During that time the cancer grew. Trent said initially it started out as about the size of two stacked nickels lying flat. It then grew to the size of a tennis ball and then a softball.

Trent said doctors wouldn’t do surgery because there was a chance he would die on the operating table, and they wouldn’t do radiation because of how large the cancer had grown.

“I’m like, ‘So what are my options?'” he continued. “I’m like ‘Point blank, wait to die.'”

It wasn’t just his physical health he was battling with at the time, but also his mental health.

The many medical procedures he had to have left him with a body that had changed significantly.

His mind was also suffering after he went through withdrawals from the pain pills he’d been prescribed. He also was facing what seemed like his impending death.

Then, one day, everything changed for Trent.

He said he decided he was “going to start making decisions like I’ve got a future, not making decisions like I don’t.” Trent continued, “I just decided, you know what? I’m not giving up. I cannot die on my parents. I’m not going to quit. I’m going to fight this thing till my very last breath, no matter what.”

In the matter of two years Trent spent about nine months hospitalized in New Zealand before he finally made the decision to come to receive care in Northwest Arkansas, which is where his parents live.

“Northwest Arkansas is a little pocket of health care, and from what I’ve read, they do a pretty darn good job here,” Trent said.

Immediately he got off the plane at Northwest Arkansas National Airport and went in for an appointment at Highlands Oncology.

“Trent is truly a remarkable man,” his Oncologist Dr. Eric Schaefer said.

When asked where Trent would be had he not come to the U.S. for treatment, Dr. Schaefer said, “His only option at that time were really just I.V. chemotherapies that have about a 5% or 10% response rate. So, I’ll be honest, I think he’d probably be dead by now.”

To target the cancer in his pancreas, Dr. Schafer said they did a very precise radio radiation called stereotactic body radiation.

Doctors were also able to get rid of the infection Trent had been battling for years.

The certificate Trent got the day he finished radiation

“We felt comfortable doing both the radiation and immune therapy to keep the cancer away and so far, it’s worked really, really well,” he said.

While pointing to a sign on his wall, Trent said, “This is a big one right here. This is July 21st. This was officially the day that I finished radiation.”

In October 2021, a scan confirmed what he and doctors hoped, his cancer was gone.

Now that Trent has “whipped that cancer”, as he likes to say, and beaten his infection, he’s ready to get back to a time when he could walk without crutches or a cane.

“I have been on crutches for four and a half years now, and I’m tired of that,” he said.

“It’s about a one or two-inch difference in the length of his hips right now,” Dr. Schaefer said.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic have come up with what they hope is a solution.

“We’re thankful that the Mayo Clinic has agreed to take his case to help him be able to try to walk again,” Dr. Schaefer said.

Trent described the two-day procedure as “putting in the largest, most customized titanium hip implant ever done to date.”

“I found somebody that has the brains to match my guts, you know, to match my courage, and that was hard to find. And so, we found this together. I’m not going to let that get away,” he said.

“I’m not doing this just for me. I’m doing this for everybody else that’s going to do this after me.” Trent Brock

It will take several surgeries for Trent to get the length he’s hoping for back.

In February he had a plastic hip implant installed at the Mayo Clinic as a placeholder. This latest two-day surgery will be to install the permanent custom hip. Then, once healed, he’ll go back to the Mayo Clinic for a leg lengthening procedure on his left leg to make up for the inches he’ll still be off with the hip implant alone.

When asked if he’s nervous, Trent said, “my life is like a deck of cards. There’re 52 cards in that deck, right? Well, I got some bad cards early. They almost killed me, but I played them. And I flicked them off and they’re out of my hand, and so they can’t ever come back. So, when I pull something off the deck, I’m anticipating good cards because I’ve already played some crappy ones.”

The doctor preforming Trent’s surgery at the Mayo Clinic declined the request to participate in this story. According to Trent, prior to his first surgery the doctor told him he wants to wait to ensure it’s successful before he discusses it.