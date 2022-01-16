NWA March for Life met with opposition

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Respect for Life held its 6th annual March for Life in Rogers on Sunday, but the group was met with opposition outside of Planned Parenthood.

The pro-life group said they were supporting all stages of life during Sunday’s march. NWA Respect for Life Executive Director, Sheila Pursell, said the group works to support women through pregnancy.

“We’re pro life, we want to be in support of women, babies, the elderly, the veterans,” Pursell said. “From the womb to the tomb, every human life is precious,” Pursell said.

At the same time, a pro-choice group gathered outside of Planned Parenthood. Alicia Flores said the group was standing for the rights of women.

“We’re out here just trying to raise awareness that there are multiple facets when it comes to reproductive rights and being pro-choice is pro-life,” Flores said.

The Planned Parenthood in Rogers opened in the fall.