NWA mayors raise money for the Salvation Army

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DG_ Salvation Army_-8895774898745816813

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A group of Northwest Arkansas mayors decided to brave the cold weather for a good cause.

Mayors from Bentonville, Centerton, Rogers, Siloam Springs, and Springdale, along with other government officials put on their heavy coats and rang the bell at area Walmarts to raise money for the Salvation Army.

“We talk amongst ourselves quite a bit and we thought this would be a good time for us to have some fun and for bragging rights. We’ll see what raises the most money,” Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said.

Final tallies for total money raises has not been released yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers