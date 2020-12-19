NWA mayors raise money for the Salvation Army

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A group of Northwest Arkansas mayors decided to brave the cold weather for a good cause.

Mayors from Bentonville, Centerton, Rogers, Siloam Springs, and Springdale, along with other government officials put on their heavy coats and rang the bell at area Walmarts to raise money for the Salvation Army.

“We talk amongst ourselves quite a bit and we thought this would be a good time for us to have some fun and for bragging rights. We’ll see what raises the most money,” Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said.

Final tallies for total money raises has not been released yet.