NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospitals shared the news of their first two babies born in 2024 on Monday.

Guadalupe Villarreal (Courtesy: Mercy Arkansas) Thaddeus Nathaniel (Courtesy: Mercy Arkansas)

Mercy says the first baby born at their Rogers hospital was Guadalupe Villarreal at 2:43 a.m.

The first baby born at their Fort Smith hospital was Thaddeus Nathaniel at 4:53 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces.