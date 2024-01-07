FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council tries to bring awareness to the lack of resources available to Black residents through its State of Black NWA Census Project.

“I think it’s perfect for us to get an understanding, and an analysis and an audit of what our area is doing,” said Xavier Smith, a Black resident of Northwest Arkansas for more than 26 years.

He says he’s seen more Black residents move to the area, but feels like they’re still underrepresented.

“It’s hard for us to make impactful change as it relates to the population of Black people in our space,” said Smith.

“We have an opportunity to have our voice heard so that Northwest Arkansas is a place that we embrace and can call home,” said Lindsey Levertt-Higgins, president of the NWA MLK Jr. Council.

She says this is one of the reasons it’s conducting its State of Black NWA census project, a digital survey that allows Black Arkansans the chance to describe the issues they face.

“To just tell the story of Black in Northwest Arkansas that we can lend our voice as a nonprofit organization in the community,” said Leverett-Higgins.

The survey collects data in areas around education, health care, housing and culture. She hopes it will shed more light on the lack of resources and equal opportunities she feels are available for Black residents.

“As a black resident, I hope that we’re able to take the data to have those conversations with key strategic stakeholders in those areas,” said Leverett-Higgins.

The project is in its second phase out of four in collecting data. Smith hopes it inspires tougher conversation about issues the Black community faces.

“I would love to see more of an emphasis and push for education as it relates to our people, and I think that can just benefit the larger community as a whole,” said Smith. “Without the data to necessarily support what’s working and what’s not working, it’s hard for us to make impactful change as it relates to the population of black people.”

The NWA MLK Council will provide QR codes as well as more information during events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information on how and where to take the census, click here.