NWA MLK Council offers COVID-19 tests and voter registration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council partnered with the Community Clinic Saturday, August 19, to offer free COVID-19 testing.

The group also set up a drive-thru system to help people register to vote.

Organizers said they wanted to mirror the work of civl rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

Lindsey Leverett Higgins, Vice-President of NWA Dr. MLK Council, said, “We think about the work that he did around civil rights and around voting rights and we want to make sure that we provide our community to have their voice heard.”