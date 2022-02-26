BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People got to learn more about miniature transportation today at the NWA Model Train Show.

It was the 19th annual show where people could buy, sell, trade or enjoy the hobby that is model trains.

Maida Bennet is the secretary for the Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society, which hosted today’s event. She says it was fun for all ages.

“It’s adventure, it’s travel, it’s everything, and we all can’t do that and so we model. It’s a great family hobby,” Bennett said.

Bennett said this year’s fan favorite was the Lego layout, because it’s a large display that changes year to year.