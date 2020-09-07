NWA musicians to be featured on Kennedy Center special

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four Northwest Arkansas musicians are expected to perform in a live digital special Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Kennedy Center’s Arts Across America spotlights community art leaders, unique regional art styles, and organizations and art focused on social justice.

We sat down with local community activist and hip-hop artist Jasper Logan.

He said he is honored to help share the talent and culture of our area, with the rest of the world.

“There’s a lot going on in the world. Anytime I can be a part of giving back and inspiring people, specifically during this time, it’s a win, it’s a plus for me,” said Jasper Logan, hip-hop artist and community activist.

The Honey Collective, Jasper Logan, Pura Coco, and Willi Carlisle will perform live at Fairlane Station in Springdale for the Facebook live event.

It starts tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Watch the Kennedy Center Arts Across America live special here.

Click here for more information.

