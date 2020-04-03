NWA native opens up about battle with COVID-19

Although it is a deadly virus, 20-year-old Self said she was more worried about spreading it than anything else.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Around Arkansas, 12 people have died from the novel coronavirus and 43 have recovered.

One person on their road to recovery from COVID-19 is a young woman by the name of Haley.

“I wiped down her luggage with Clorox wipes and she was like ‘you aren’t serious are you?’ You know, it just kind of wasn’t real,” said Haley Self’s mom, Cassie Haley.

Haley Self is a Northwest Arkansas native who came back home after her college classes in New York were cancelled.

The Empire State now has almost 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

“I think I got out before it was too bad but it was mostly confusion,” she said. “It was just confusion mixed with panic.”

A few days after she arrived home in Rogers, she started feeling allergy-like symptoms.

“But then Friday March, 20 I had a fever and then my parents were just hyper-aware of what was going on and didn’t want to take any chances so I called my doctor at Mercy,” Self said.

Mercy said she needed to be tested, so he went to a local testing site.

Then on that Monday, it was confirmed she had COVID-19.

Cassie Haley said, “We thought you could be contagious 3 to 4 days before showing symptoms and so we thought we were well in the clear with the information we had at the time, so it was a little shocking.”



“I got really lucky. I had really really mild symptoms so I got through it really fast but I feel like if I was more sick or had been more sick when I got the call, it would have been a lot scarier,” Self said.

Although it is a deadly virus, 20-year-old Self said she was more worried about spreading it than anything else.

“Even though I know I’m going to be okay, I think about my grandparents and people who are immunocompromised,”she said. “Even my little brother, like he has really bad asthma.”

Her mother, Cassie, said even before Haley’s test results came back, she kept her in quarantine.

“I would take her food, I would take her medicine, I would take her hydration and all of those things. She wasn’t going to the kitchen, she wasn’t allowed in any of the house,” she said.

Living through this, Self has a message for people her age who might not be taking this pandemic seriously.

She said, “Just because it’s not affecting you doesn’t mean you don’t need to take the necessary steps and precautions for the rest of the people in your life.”

Moving forward, Self said she plans to donate plasma to help others who are battling the deadly virus.