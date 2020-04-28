NWA Naturals join Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY campaign

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced that they will be joining Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY campaign, a new initiative launched to raise funds for local food banks and honor front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new initiative is a partnership with Feeding America, a nationwide organization dedicated to solving food insecurity in the United States.

From now until May 31st, Naturals fans can donate to this cause by visiting MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst, selecting a donation amount, and selecting the Naturals as a recipient to direct the funds to NWA food banks.

“The Naturals are proud to participate in Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY program,” said Justin Cole, Naturals Vice President/General Manager. “This program is a great way to help those in need, and we appreciate the efforts of Minor League Baseball to aid communities across the country during this time.”

For every $10 donated, the Naturals will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.