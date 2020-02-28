NWA Naturals two-day ticket sale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be offering fans a SPECIAL TWO-DAY SALE that features half-priced single game tickets for those that use the coupon code: onlinehalf (all one word).

Fans can buy single game tickets online for half the price on Monday, March 2nd and Tuesday, March 3rd. The two-day online special is valid until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer for games during the upcoming season including Opening Night (April 16th) and ALL 16 Fireworks Spectaculars scheduled for the 2020 season; theme nights like Star Wars Night (May 1st), Faith & Family Night (May 29th and August 21st), Christmas in July Weekend (July 24th), and Wizard Night (August 28th).

