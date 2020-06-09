NWA Naturals wait for baseball season to return

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are waiting to find out if there will be a baseball season.

Major League Baseball suspended its season in April because of COVID-19 which means the Naturals also don’t get to play.

Without those games, all of the people who would normally work a summer job or internship at Arvest Ballpark has also missed out.

“With no events, no revenue is coming in. We’ve been prepping to get ready but obviously, we’ve had to hold off on finishing those preparations,” general manager Justin Cole said.

The MLB is still in talks to hold a shortened baseball season.

Cole said once that is ironed out, naturals baseball should be soon to follow.