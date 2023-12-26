FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local non-profit organizations, Mayday and Tricycle Farms, are making sure leftover Christmas grocery items don’t go to waste by preparing warm meals for those in need.

“Food rescue and recovery is like a box of chocolates. We never know what we’re going to get,” said Don Bennett, executive director and founder of Tricycle Farms, a farm that grows and shares local produce with nonprofits.

It also plays a big role in distributing spoilage from grocery stores to nonprofits to make or give back to those in need.

“Whole Foods knows and our partners know if we’re going to show up, and pick it all up and distribute it on that day, hopefully, it’s on someone’s plate within 24 to 48 hours,” said Bennett.

On an average day, Bennett says his team will receive between 600 to 700 pounds of food from Whole Foods and Natural Grocers. Items that can’t stay on the shelves but still are good to eat. Due to the holiday weekend, the stores were able to give a little more food this time around.

“That included Saturday, Sunday, Monday’s food spoilage. So, it was well over 1,000 pounds of food,” said Bennett.

“That is extra from the holiday season for sure,” said Vai Talau, sous chef for Atlas and co-organizer of Mayday, a local non-profit that helps bring professionally cooked meals to those in need.

He says on Tuesday, his organization received a case of frozen fish, chicken breasts, eggs, and dry goods.

“Me and a team of chefs, we just will prepare it and cook it. We prepare it in many ways. We braise meat. We can roast meat. We roast vegetables,” said Talau.

Each Monday, Mayday feeds people at Walker Park. Ensuring, at least for one night, they won’t have to sleep with an empty stomach along with a way to treat those in need of a meal with respect and judgment-free.

“We’re trying to treat these people like I would treat a guest who walks into a restaurant. So, we want to make the food a healthy food like he was saying,” said Talau.

“Knowing that people are hungry and that I can be a solution to that. So, I think it’s very important. I think it’s super important,” said Talau.

Mayday didn’t serve a meal this Monday since it was Christmas Day, but it plans to prepare a meal on New Year’s Day at 6:30 p.m. at Walker Park.