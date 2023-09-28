FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be changing nationwide starting October 1 and Northwest Arkansas organizations discussed how it affects Arkansas residents.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank says it’s already been in effect for Arkansas.

Under the new rules, able-bodied adults without dependents, ages 18 to 54, will now be required to show proof of employment to receive their benefits. They also have to work at least 80 hours monthly. These are requirements that were already in place in Arkansas, according to Sabrina Theide, the director of programs at the food bank.

“Arkansas has had those requirements in place for some time now. So there’ll be no change to Arkansans that are currently receiving SNAP benefits,” said Theide. “38% of Arkansans who would qualify for SNAP benefits are not currently utilizing them.”

Lifesource International in Fayetteville sees that firsthand. It’s a local nonprofit that provides Northwest Arkansas with food, clothes, and other services, with or without the SNAP benefits.

“This year, we have seen an uptick in the number of people coming in due to inflation,” said Linda Caviness, the director of programs for LifeSource.

She says every day she meets with people who are food insecure, and live paycheck to paycheck.

“They have to choose, you know, can they go in and see the doctor and take care of this medical issue or do I feed my family?” said Caviness.

Most recently, she says Lifesource has seen more than 100 people come through the doors every week. A testament to just how many locals are struggling to put food on their tables.

“It’s heartwarming and sad at the same time. It’s heartwarming that you can help them. But, you know, you feel bad that they’re in the situation that they’re in,” said Caviness.