FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the government shutdown looming, people in need in Northwest Arkansas could miss out on important resources.

“I really feel for the people in our community,” said Delia Anderson Farmer, executive director of Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County.

The Economic Agency of Washington County is helping families build better lives. Those families are currently getting help seeking a better education, better jobs, and building budgets. But with a government shutdown looming, the EOA says that program might lose funding.

“Our economic stability program, where we’re trying to help people achieve economic security and economic stability for their families,” said Anderson Farmer.

If the shutdown goes through, she says the program won’t be able to help new applicants, but along with that, she says families can lose many resources.

“There might be limitation of services out in the community. There are so many ways that people can be impacted,” said Anderson Farmer.

Kari Fletcher is the chief operating officer for The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County. She says they receive federal grants through the USDA to help feed and provide kids meals, daily. She says the meals are not only important for kids but for parents too.

“It’s also a weight off the family that they’re not having to worry about, like packing extra snacks in their kid’s lunchbox or, you know, providing dinner when they get home,” said Fletcher.

Even if the shutdown moves forward, she says the goal will continue to be that kids get a meal every day, no matter what.

“As of right now, we don’t know that it will affect us or not. That will be up in the air. But if it did affect us, we would find a way to somehow provide food for the kids,” said Fletcher.

Anderson Farmer agrees that the priorities of the community come first.

“We will continue to serve our families. We’ve been doing it for 58 years,” said Fletcher.

Government funding is expected to expire on October 1.