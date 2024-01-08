FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is partnering with organizations around Northwest Arkansas to provide shelter for unhoused Arkansans when temperatures drop.

“Just be able to warm up and have a little rest where they don’t have to worry. It’s just phenomenal,” said Debbie Martin, executive director for NWA Continuum of Care, one of the organizations in Northwest Arkansas preparing cold weather shelters for unsheltered Arkansans.

Martin says it takes a lot of prep work for organizations when temperatures drop.

“Pillows, blankets, medicine, headache medicine, allergy medicine, Pepto-Bismol those kinds of things,” said Martin.

When temperatures hit 32 degrees, Martin says the Salvation Army is prepared to provide immediate shelter. Other shelters include Genesis Church offering 75 cots for men and Squire Outreach Center with 45 cots ready for women and children. Martin says it’s not only about having enough blankets, cots, or food, but volunteers have training prep too.

“As a volunteer and knowing how to deal with someone who maybe hasn’t been inside a building in a very long time and may have some triggers,” said Martin.

“Any time you operate a 24/7 shelter, you need as much help as you can get,” said Becci Sisson, CEO of 7 Hills Homeless Center.

The city of Fayetteville and 7hills Homeless Center created C.R.E.W, also known as “Collaborative Response to Extreme Weather.”

“From New Beginnings, Salvation Army, Genesis Church and Saint James Church, it all comes together and makes sure that there’s a place for people to go whenever. It’s just unfortunate,” said Sisson.

Sisson says the shelters will offer cots, warm meals for humans, food for pets, and games for kids, but she says there are still a few items needed.

“We’re going to need additional food for snacks, clothing, gloves, hand warmers,” said Sisson.

Both Sisson and Martin say their focus is on providing a safe place and full stomachs.

“If you’ve done the work ahead of time to build the relationships with these individuals because, really, they just want a place to lay their head and a warm meal,” said Martin.

Sisson says they are looking for more volunteers. You can find out where and how to volunteer here.