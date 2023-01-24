FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local organizations belonging to CREW will offer shelter from the cold on Jan. 25.

According to a Facebook post from 7hills Homeless Center, overnight shelters will be provided at Salvation Army and Genesis Church on Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Dinner will be provided.

The post says people seeking shelter should check in at Salvation Army between 5-6 p.m.

Day shelter will be located at 7hills beginning at 6 a.m., according to the post. Breakfast and coffee will be provided.

The post says CREW stands for Collaborative Response to Extreme Weather. It is a collaboration of local organizations, donors and volunteers providing lifesaving daytime and overnight shelter anytime the external windchill temperature hits 15 degrees or lower.

According to the post, 7hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginnings Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care, and The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serve as the lead organizations coordinating their services to provide the response.