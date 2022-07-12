PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local emergency crews are training for a potential school shooter situation.

Pea Ridge Police and Fire Departments along with Bella Vista police and Little Flock police are conducting active shooter response training at Pea Ridge Junior High.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree says the training is a way to keep kids safe.

“It’s just to keep things fresh in their mind,” Crabtree said. “Make sure that they’re still up on any new techniques that there might be. In any kind of situation like this, there’s new ways to do first aid, there’s new ways of doing things. It’s just to make sure everybody’s up and current with everything.”

The training continues July 14.