NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville and Prairie Grove Police Departments said they’re ready to respond to active shooter situations that could arise.

Prairie Grove Police Captain Jeff O’Brien said the department is always training to respond to active shooter situations.

“Our police department along with our neighboring agencies like Farmington, Lincoln and Washington County are very active in doing active shooter drills, active intruder training for our school resource officers and our officers that would be responding to those kind of incidents,” O’Brien said.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said the department is always thinking ahead.

“We don’t want to have an incident occur and look back that we could have done more, in law enforcement its dynamic, we always need to prepare for the unknown,” Murphy said.

In Prairie Grove the school district utilizes the panic button as an app on phones. If an active shooter or emergency arises, any staff member can use it to alert police and all emergency personnel to respond quickly.

“Its highly effective, we’ve seen our response times last year when its been utilized as fast as 30 seconds to have an officer on scene,” O’Brien said.

Sgt. Murphy said just as law enforcement prepares for active shooter situations, so should you.

“Use your intuition, be self aware, pay attention to your surroundings if something seems out of place than it probably is,” Murphy said.

Murphy also said you’ll want to think about three actions.

“If something occurs and you need to find a safe route out of the situation you’re in then, just run and if you can’t run, hide, and if you can’t hide, fight,” Murphy said.