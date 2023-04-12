FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Police departments across Northwest Arkansas are gearing up for 4/20, a day known for inspiring widespread marijuana use.

The departments are hoping to draw attention to the dangers of driving while high, and are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread that message.

The Bella Vista Police Department, who has partnered with the NHTSA to raise awareness, sent out a release that said the department is increasing enforcement during the campaign starting April 18.

“Those who plan to use marijuana on 4/20 (or any day) should not drive. Plan ahead for a sober driver who can safely drive you home or to your next stop. If you have a friend who is about to drive while high, take the keys away and help them get home safely,” the release said.

The department says that a DUI charge could cost thousands of dollars in attorney fees, the potential loss of a driver’s license, higher insurance rates and even jail time.

Additionally, influenced or impaired driving can be reckless and could put other drivers at risk.

The release noted that in 2019, 49% of drivers killed in crashes that were tested for drugs tested positive.

The Rogers Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it will also be cracking down on drivers during the holiday.

“Marijuana laws are changing constantly across the country. One thing that hasn’t changed is the legalities behind impaired driving,” the Facebook post said.