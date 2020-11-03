NWA Poll workers surprised by low voter turnout so far this Election Day

"We're just sort of shaking our heads, where are the voters??"

We’ve seen record early voting numbers this year and long lines for early voting, but Election Day appears to be a different story.

“For a general election, this is very very unusual to be sort of sitting around twiddling our thumbs and drinking our cup of coffee.” Barbara Verdery, poll supervisor at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville

We visited several polling locations across Benton and Washington Counties Tuesday, November 3, and found them to be somewhat empty.

Barbara Verdery, the poll supervisor at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, says her team was shocked at how few voters they’ve seen. She likens the turnout to that of a school board or special election – not a presidential race.

Voting machines remain open during the traditional “lunch rush” at the Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

“I’ve got people that have worked with me for 10 years and we’re just sort of shaking our heads, where are the voters??” Barbara Verdery, poll supervisor at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville

At the polls we visited, workers say you can likely be in and out in five to ten minutes. But if the lines do grow as we near the end of the night, they assure you will be able to vote, so long as you are in line by 7:30.

Few voters arriving the cast a ballot near lunchtime at the Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville Tuesday.

