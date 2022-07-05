BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Polo Club announced Tuesday it is hosting the U.S. Polo Association’s Great Plains Circuit Arena Challenge Co-Ed Tournament.

According to a press release, the event will feature four teams from across the circuit, including NWA players as well as competitors from Oklahoma City, Okla., Tulsa, Okla., Springfield, Mo., Kansas, and Texas. The winning team will receive $1,500 in prize money and the reserve champion team will receive $1,000.

Competitions will be held on July 9 and 10 with two matches being played on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. with a live performance by Party Line Band after the second match. Sunday will also feature two matches, including finals and a consolation game, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Both male and female players will compete together in the co-ed event. Tailgaters and spectators are welcome. Admission to the event is free, with donations optional to cover event expenses, youth polo and field maintenance. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs, snacks and beverages. Dogs are welcome on leashes.

The event will be held at the NWA Polo Club, located at 14955 Shipe Rd. in Gravette, Ark.