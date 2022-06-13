ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many public pools are struggling to hire lifeguards.

Wendy Jones is the Operations Manager for Rogers Parks and Recreation. She said the center was worried about opening this year due to the lifeguard shortage.

Jones said the Rogers Aquatics Center could manage with less admissions staff, no concession workers, but they couldn’t make it without the lifeguards, and many parents said they wouldn’t take their kids to the pool without them either.

“I can sit back, relax, have a good time, and know my kids are safe out there,” said Shannon Courson, a visitor at the Rogers Aquatics Center.

To beat the summer heat, moms like Courson take their kids to the Rogers Aquatics Center and put their trust in the lifeguards.

The aquatics center is one of the biggest pool areas in Northwest Arkansas and usually the most staffed, but this year’s lifeguard shortage didn’t skip them. Jones said it was common for other parks to ask if they had lifeguards to spare, since staffing had never been an issue before.

Jones said they were months behind on hiring lifeguards this year, since they usually have around 80 on the payroll by March. Now in June, she’s finally seeing the application numbers she’s used to.

“I hate to say it, I call it the COVID effect. I don’t know what else to call it. We don’t know. It’s just different,” said Jones.

Besides lasting impacts of COVID, Jones said another factor in the lack of lifeguards is many struggled to get their certifications in time for the pools to open back up. She said those wanting to become certified were having trouble finding classes.

Jones said most people take the courses offered by the American Red Cross, which said enrollment rates have declined due to many facility closures, but classes are ramping back up as more pools open.

Jones said many lifeguards have future careers in nursing or teaching, and it’s the perfect role to prepare them.

This year the Rogers Aquatics Center raised pool employees’ pay and they’re back to a full staff.