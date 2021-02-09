NWA preps for winter weather, potential icy roads

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas cities are preparing for potential winter weather overnight on February 9.
We have put out brine and treated our bridges with salt and sand through out the week so far. We will be monitoring and have scheduled the crews to Come in at 4am subject to change if the weather changes.Benton County
County Road Dept crews got out earlier today to check roadways and got more trucks ready to spread sand as this winter weather accumulation continues. Monitoring roadways will continue throughout the evening and treatment to roadways will most likely resume in the morning.Sebastian County
WX info went out to our response agencies and road departments. We’re monitoring the conditions and will react as needed.Washington County