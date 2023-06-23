FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Transfest is kicking off what’s set to be the largest Pride celebration in Arkansas.

The corner of Dickson Street and Block Avenue in Fayetteville is the starting point for tonight’s Trans March. It’s also the spot to grab some free water because as temperatures get hotter this weekend it’s important to stay hydrated.

The Trans March will end at the Fayetteville Town Center Plaza. After the march, you can head inside to join the rally and Transfest at center.

Below is the organizer’s statement about the meaning behind the march:

“We march for visibility; to empower and support trans, nonbinary, gender variant, and gender-nonconforming people; to speak out against violence, hate, transphobia, injustice, and oppression; and to be fabulous and powerful in the company of those who love and protect us.” NWA Equality

NWA Pride celebrations continue throughout the weekend in Fayetteville. The OUTrageously OUTloud House Party is Friday at the Pryor Center starting at 6 p.m. There’s also a 21-plus Light Up Dance Party at Maxine’s Tap Room starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Saturday the NWA Pride Festival and Youth Zone will happen in Downtown Fayetteville starting at 11 a.m., and the 19th Annual Parade will then start at 5 p.m. on Dickson Street.