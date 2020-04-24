NWA Pride Weekend canceled due to the coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NWA Equality‘s board of directors has chosen to tentatively move the 2020 NWA Pride Weekend events to August, according to a Facebook post.

NWA Pride was scheduled for June 19 to June 21.

The post said these changes impact the NWA Pride Parade, Festival, and related shows and parties produced or sponsored by NWA Equality.

NWA Equality said it is currently working with the City of Fayetteville to determine how to move forward.

No other dates have been finalized.