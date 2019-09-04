NWA Red Cross deploys to help Hurricane Dorian victims

Volunteers with the Northwest Arkansas Red Cross are headed to the East Coast to help those in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The volunteers started their trek Monday from Fayetteville and Harrison, met in Little Rock to pick up the Red Cross truck, left this morning from Alabama and are now headed to Durham, North Carolina.

Right now Hurricane Dorian is near the bottom of the East Coast, and it’s making its way up closer to the Carolinas.

Linda Morgan is one of the Red Cross volunteers headed toward the storm.

She’s taking food to supply the kitchens that will be set up in the affected areas.

Morgan said she didn’t hesitate when she heard the call for help.

She said, “They’re not going to be in a good situation and they need some help and I can do it so, I just go.”

Morgan has been on 65 deployments with the Red Cross.

The trip to Durham will last two weeks.