SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is working with partners to better manage traffic.

One of those ideas would be adding a traveler information system. It would show how long it would take to reach a destination during peak travel times.

The commission says it’s needed since the area continues to grow daily.

“As we approach close to 1 million people by 2045, all working together to make sure we have the best systems today in place and working to improve those systems over the next 25 years is what we’re all trying to do,” said Tim Conklin, executive director of the NWA Regional Planning Commission.

The commission also says communities are actively working to apply for funding opportunities to improve sidewalks and biking trails.