FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is working to create a Vision Zero plan.

This is a plan to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on roadways.

Toole Design Group holds walks today and May 3 to show some areas where safety improvements have been successfully made.

Project manager Jared Draper spoke about what Vision Zero is about.

“In just a year, over 50 people died in Northwest Arkansas on our roadways, and so Vision Zero is about how do we take a proactive approach to preventing fatal and severe crashes.”

To give input on Vision Zero, click here.