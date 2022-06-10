NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People across Arkansas continue battling record high gas prices in different ways. Whether facing big or small setbacks, people are ready for prices to go down again.

Karen Hightower is a resident of Northwest Arkansas. Hightower recently bought a Hyundai car to avoid spending high prices on her diesel truck.

Hightower traveled to the VA Hospital Thursday to visit her dad. She said the recent purchase is worth it.

“If I hadn’t bought a car, it would have cost me three times more just to get here,” said Hightower.

Caleb Zampedri owns a Ford F-150. A year-and-a-half ago, he was paying $65 to fill up his truck. Now he’s paying $88 to fill up half his tank.

“If I fill my truck up twice in a month, there’s like 400 or 500 bucks on the credit card. It used to be $120,” said Zampedri.

Zampedri works for a clinic that tends to chronic pain patients. He said some patients have to take drastic measures.

“Patients at work, some of them have to decide whether they can get treatment or eat because it costs so much to fill up their cars,” said Zampedri.

It’s not just everyday citizens feeling the pain at the pump. The City of Springdale is looking to the future. Right now, gas prices aren’t impacting its budget for its fleet. However, according to a city official, if the city goes over budget, it may have to dip into other projects to find those funds.

The City of Fayetteville is projected to spend $2 million this year on fuel for its fleet. Paul Becker, the Chief Financial Advisor for the city, said that would be a 50% increase from 2021.

Despite that news, Becker said the city is not far off budget from last year at this time. Even though he expects that to change, residents shouldn’t worry.

“We’ll do what we have to do to make sure we keep our police, fire and necessary vehicles rolling,” said Becker.