BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The cities of Bentonville and Centerton are planning to expand Greenhouse Road into five lanes.

This project will remove some land from residents’ backyards, but Mayor Bill Edwards says both cities are in the beginning phase of this project and are still making some design changes.

“We are going back and looking at the plans again, see if we can make some changes to reduce the amount of property needed,” said Edwards.

Edwards says that adding five lanes and sidewalks will make this road much safer.

But some residents in Centerton and Bentonville are concerned for their safety and land if this project continues with five lanes.

Creekside neighborhood resident Joseph Mayans voices his concerns.

“Not only is now the five-lane road going to encroach into people’s backyards, impeding on private property rights, they’re going to be taking about 11 feet into people’s backyards. But we as residents also have a significant concern with the safety statistics around a five-lane road,” Joseph Mayans said.

Another Creekside resident Matt Mayans would rather have a three-lane road, and may consider living somewhere else.

“I think the project, as it’s currently proposed, is going to negatively impact property values. Is going to make the road less safe than it could be as a three-lane road. And if that’s also at the cost of sidewalks and bike paths, then absolutely. That’s something that I would consider moving over,” he said.

Quail Ridge resident Kyle Cox says this proposal feels invasive and excessive because he lives near the road.

“We have an eight-year-old kid, so it feels less safe to have five lanes of traffic in your backyard and removal of trees. What was said was that it would just be replaced with a property fence so we wouldn’t have the trees, the shrubs, the burn,” Cox said.

Bentonville Economic Development Director Debbie Griffin says there is a public information meeting for residents on Oct. 2 for residents to voice their concerns.