FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service held a public input meeting Wednesday to hear resident’s thoughts on the proposed relocation of its processing and delivery services from Fayetteville to Oklahoma City.

People from all across Northwest Arkansas gathered at the Fayetteville Public Library.

“We have the fastest growing region in the United States,” said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “I think moving to Oklahoma City is disrespectful to the region.”

“The post office tends to leave us in the dark as much as they can,” said Kaylynn Mills, vice president of the American Postal Workers Union. “Them saying it’s only going to affect 12 jobs, that’s ridiculous.”

Mills says she was disappointed with what she says is the postal service’s lack of realistic expectations.

“You are talking about moving the mail eight hours round trip from our local area. And then, you’re going to tell us it’s not going to affect how it’s going to get to you,” said Mills.

Fayetteville City Councilman Robert Stafford says he and other city leaders were caught off guard by the idea.

“Even a lot of our leaders, I believe, felt blindsided by this,” said Stafford. “I believe even Sen. Womack’s office felt a little blindsided.”

USPS provided the following statement:

“Under the Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service is focused on modernizing its aging, inefficient network through targeted $40 billion in investments and on establishing new or reimagined facilities that support redesigned processing, transportation and delivery networks. In this case, the U.S Postal Service announced it will be conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) of its facility in El Paso. This process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases. The Postal Service regularly reviews its processing and delivery network footprints to ensure its facilities and services are best aligned to provide increased service reliability to customers and a better workplace experience for employees.” United States Postal Service

Carrie Smith, Justice of the Peace for District 5 in Benton County, voiced her concerns over the problems this would cause during elections. Evelyn Rios Stafford is the Justice of the Peace for District 12 in Washington County. She says the community is frustrated with the postal service’s lack of transparency. Their comments can be found in the video above.