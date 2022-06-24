FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ abortion laws will result in no exceptions in the cases of rape, incest or lethal fetal conditions.

If someone finds themselves in an unwanted pregnancy, there are some organizations in the area that are working to offer different options. One to one to get people out of state where abortion is legal and others with life affirming and financial resources for expectant mothers.

There are two women leaders filled with contrasting emotions at the news of the end of Roe v. Wade and a ban on abortions in Arkansas.

Sheila Pursell, the director of Northwest Arkansas Respect for Life, was protesting Planned Parenthood when she heard the news.

“We’re righting a 49 year wrong. It was a bad law, a bad decision,” said Pursell.

Pursell wants those facing an unwanted pregnancy to know there are many organizations in the area such as Loving Choices and Shared Beginnings that can help with the financial stress and the emotional impact, instead of abortion services.

“We’re here not just to stand against abortion, but we have many life affirming alternatives to women,” said Pursell.

Options for utility waivers and adoption doesn’t cut it for Robin Atkinson, the CEO of INTERFORM, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit. She immediately started writing policies for her employees that provide travel funds for those who’ll need reproductive care.

“It is an incredibly discouraging day to be a woman in America. It is an incredibly discouraging to be a female teacher in America. It’s scary. I’m scared. My staff is scared,” said Atkinson.

The funds won’t be for public use, but the policies will. Atkinson hopes other companies will mirror their efforts and provide avenues for safe abortions if its insurance policies don’t cover it already.

In a trigger state like Arkansas, that means setting aside money for out-of-state travel.

“It is devastated shame that this is being put on employers and private businesses and private individuals to ensure,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson said although it will be harder than it was before the Supreme Court’s decision, there are still ways to order abortion pills online. She said every woman in America will remember where they were Friday morning when the Supreme Court made its decision.