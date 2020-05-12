NWA restaurants open back up for business

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Restaurants across the Natural State are unlocking their doors and welcoming customers to dine-in.
But, not everyone is in a rush to open.
Empty chairs are now filled with customers, and neon signs are flipped back on to welcome them in.
“I’ve been waiting a while for this,” said Chad Kurtz, a customer at Mexico Viejo.
Asst. Manager Luis Onate said, “We thought it was going to be empty but it was good today.”
Local restaurants like Mexico Viejo wasted no time opening up after getting the go-ahead from Governor Asa Hutchinson.
“We’re really excited because we were missing all the customers,” said Onate.
But inside, there’s no bar, masks are on at all times and tables are six feet apart.
“For their health, for our employees health,” Onate said.
In another part of Fayetteville, JJ’s Grill remained closed, but will open Tuesday.
Its Rogers location will do the same.
“We feel like we can make sure we’re doing everything that we’re supposed to with two instead of eight all at one time,” said JJ’s Grill CEO Myriah Thorton.
The CEO of the chain said it’s just not possible to follow the all the governor’s guidelines if every single one of their restaurants opened at the same time.
“We have to take out tables, we have to have masks, sanitizers, there’s several, several things we have to follow, as well as our employees have to follow,” she said.
Five of their locations will continue curbside pick-up, but hotspots like their Dickson St. location will stay closed for right now.
“The hardest part, outside of financially, is what we had to do in the beginning is let go 400 employees. But, slowly we’re bringing people back on,” said Thorton.
As employees slowly return to work, these chairs will slowly go from being stacked in the corner to inside the dining room.
Now just a little further apart, signifying the new normal.
Here’s the JJ’s Grill full reopen plan, according to their Facebook Page:Phase 1 Beginning Tuesday May 12th
JJ’s Rogers – Tuesday – Saturday from 11- 9. Dining room and patio open for full service. Curbside and to go will continue. No more to go beer will be served from this location.
JJ’s Fayetteville (Wedington location) – Tuesday – Saturday from 11 to 9. Dining room and patio open for full service. Curbside and to go will continue. No more to go beer will be served from this location.
JJ’s Conway – Tuesday – Saturday from 11:30-8:30. Curbside and to go ONLY. No to go beer will be served from this location.
**JJ’s on the Lake at Prairie Creek Marina – Thursday – Sunday from 11:30-8:30. Curbside and to go ONLY. Beer will be served to go. We will not be opening until Thursday 21st here.**
JJ’s Bella Vista – Tuesday – Saturday from 11-8. Curbside and to go ONLY. We will continue to sell to go beer from this location.
JJ’s Fort Smith – Tuesday – Saturday from 11:30-8:30. Curbside and to go ONLY. We will continue to sell to go beer from this location.
JJ’s Little Rock – will remain temporarily closed
JJ’s Dickson – will remain temporarily closed
JJ’s Springdale – will remain temporarily closed
JBGB – will remain temporarily closed
Phase 2 and 3 will be announced in the coming weeks
Tables at all dine in restaurants will have a QR code available for contactless menu capability or a single use menu will be provided if desired. We will not be taking any reservations at this time. No parties of 10 or more for dine in service. Face masks will be required for all guests until food or beverage service has begun