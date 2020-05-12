NWA restaurants open back up for business

Restaurants across the Natural State are unlocking their doors and welcoming customers to dine-in, but not every one is in a rush to open.

Empty chairs are now filled with customers, and neon signs are flipped back on to welcome them in.

“I’ve been waiting a while for this,” said Chad Kurtz, a customer at Mexico Viejo.

Asst. Manager Luis Onate said, “We thought it was going to be empty but it was good today.”

Local restaurants like Mexico Viejo wasted no time opening up after getting the go-ahead from Governor Asa Hutchinson.

“We’re really excited because we were missing all the customers,” said Onate.

But inside, there’s no bar, masks are on at all times and tables are six feet apart.

“For their health, for our employees health,” Onate said.

In another part of Fayetteville, JJ’s Grill remained closed, but will open Tuesday.

Its Rogers location will do the same.

“We feel like we can make sure we’re doing everything that we’re supposed to with two instead of eight all at one time,” said JJ’s Grill CEO Myriah Thorton.

The CEO of the chain said it’s just not possible to follow the all the governor’s guidelines if every single one of their restaurants opened at the same time.

“We have to take out tables, we have to have masks, sanitizers, there’s several, several things we have to follow, as well as our employees have to follow,” she said.

Five of their locations will continue curbside pick-up, but hotspots like their Dickson St. location will stay closed for right now.

“The hardest part, outside of financially, is what we had to do in the beginning is let go 400 employees. But, slowly we’re bringing people back on,” said Thorton.

As employees slowly return to work, these chairs will slowly go from being stacked in the corner to inside the dining room.

Now just a little further apart, signifying the new normal.