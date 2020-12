ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - KNWA/FOX24 has received several questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans, specifically, how clinics are getting vaccines and if all frontline workers in hospitals have already been vaccinated.

Last week, Mercy Hospital in Rogers received its first shipment of 975 doses of Pfizer vaccines and VP of Operations, David Fortner said as of this week it has now received a second shipment.