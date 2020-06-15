NWA restaurants take different approaches to second phase of reopening

Restaurants across Arkansas now have the ability to fill up to two thirds of their space with customers.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Phase two of re-opening Arkansas begins Monday, despite a spike of COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants across Arkansas now have the ability to fill up to two thirds of their space with customers.

But, some say that’s not possible to do with social distancing guidelines.

Take the Buttered Biscuit in Bentonville for example, it’s ready and excited to welcome in more guests.

But, inside a smaller dining room, keeping tables six feet apart means not being able to fill to 66 percent— which is the allotted amount per the governor.

Co-owner Sam Russell said even with the limitations, the restaurant will be able to serve more customers and in turn, he’ll be able to hire more of his staff back on.

This gives Russell and others like him some light at the end of the tunnel.

“As we can serve the guests breakfast again, bring them back into the restaurant, our bottom lines are going to go from the negative to flat,” he said. “If we can simply just break even this month I’d be really excited.”

While owners like Russell are jumping on the opportunity to open up, places like Feed and Folly in Fayetteville are still hesitant.

The new restaurant said it will continue to only fill the rooftop portion of the restaurant, which operates at less than 30 percent capacity.