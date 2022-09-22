FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — GreatSchools.org recently ranked public schools in states across the nation, handing out “College Success Awards” based on preparing students for college.

Haas Hall Academy Jones Center came in #1 in the state and received a 10/10 rating, with other Northwest Arkansas and River Valley public high schools also featured in the rankings. Pottsville High School was second, Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville was fourth, and Greenwood High School came in twelfth.

Across the Natural State, 39 public schools earned a College Success Award in 2022. The complete list of the rankings is available here.