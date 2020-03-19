NWA & River Valley rain causing road closures; tornado warnings

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thursday’s rainy weather system crossing throughout Arkansas is forcing road and highway closures. Here’s the latest:
BENTON COUNTY:
• Airport Road (Siloam Springs area, one lane passable)
• E. Gaiche Road (Gentry area)
• Mill Dam Road at the dip closest to 10701 address (Bentonville area)
• Pearl Road (Centerton area)
• W Pierce Road (Centerton area)
• W Wagon Wheel Road (Cage Springs area)
• Janes Road (Siloam Springs area)
• Rocky Dell Road (Gravette area)
• N. Old Wire Road (Lowell area)
• Wendell Jones Road (Garfield area)
• Dickson Road (Siloam Springs area)
• Fisher Ford Road (Siloam Springs area)
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TORNADO WARNING
Northwestern Franklin County (west-central AR)
Central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas
Northwestern Sebastian County in (west-central AR)