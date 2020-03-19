Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

NWA & River Valley rain causing road closures; tornado warnings

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thursday’s rainy weather system crossing throughout Arkansas is forcing road and highway closures. Here’s the latest:

BENTON COUNTY:

• Airport Road (Siloam Springs area, one lane passable) 
• E. Gaiche Road (Gentry area)
• Mill Dam Road at the dip closest to 10701 address (Bentonville area)
• Pearl Road (Centerton area) 
• W Pierce Road (Centerton area) 
• W Wagon Wheel Road (Cage Springs area)
• Janes Road (Siloam Springs area)
• Rocky Dell Road (Gravette area)
• N. Old Wire Road (Lowell area)
• Wendell Jones Road (Garfield area)
• Dickson Road (Siloam Springs area) 
• Fisher Ford Road (Siloam Springs area)

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TORNADO WARNING

Northwestern Franklin County (west-central AR)

Central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas

Northwestern Sebastian County in (west-central AR)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories